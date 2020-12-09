Morning News 12.9.20 | Omega/Callis | Tony & Tony's Commerical | The Fiend's Theme | Good Brothers on Podcast Offer from WWE

Kenny Omega & Don Callis on IMPACT

Last night on IMPACT, Don Callis & Kenny Omega spoke to Josh Mathews. Callis said that this has been in the work since he met Omega at the age of 10. Omega is family to Callis, which is why Omega did what he did at Winter is Coming. Omega said that when you lay hands on family, what do you expect him to do.



Callis also mentioned a HUGE announcement on AEW Dynamite tonight.



My other favorite part is when Kenny said he is into collecting titles. Check out hte full video below.

Tony Khan & Tony Schiavone on IMPACT

The Following Announcement was paid for by AEW.

The Fiend's Theme Song is on Billboard

Billboard released a list of Google's Top Hummed Songs of 2020. On that list, sitting in the #26 slot, is The Fiend's Theme, Let Me In by Code Orange.



Code Orange tweeted about this accomplishment.

The Good Brothers discuss podcast offer from WWE

The Good Brothers were recently on The Cut Pre Wrestling Podcast

"WWE came to us and said they were going to have a podcast network, and we want to have Graves and you guys,"- Luke Gallows.



"And we were like, 'Ehh, it's not the same.' Besides us not liking the business offer on it, it's not the same. It's not Talk 'n Shop without Rock [co-host Rocky Romero], so we declined the offer on it. We said, 'Let's just do it and see if it catches on.'-Gallows

I highly recommend checking out the full spot from The Good Brothers. They go into full detail on what the offer consisted of & their feelings. They truly did bet on themselves.







