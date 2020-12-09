Morning News 12.9.20 | Omega/Callis | Tony & Tony's Commerical | The Fiend's Theme | Good Brothers on Podcast Offer from WWE

Morning News 12.9.20 | Omega/Callis | Tony & Tony's Commerical | The Fiend's Theme | Good Brothers on Podcast Offer from WWE

Author:
Publish date:

Kenny Omega & Don Callis on IMPACT

Last night on IMPACT, Don Callis & Kenny Omega spoke to Josh Mathews.  Callis said that this has been in the work since he met Omega at the age of 10.  Omega is family to Callis, which is why Omega did what he did at Winter is Coming.  Omega said that when you lay hands on family, what do you expect him to do.

Callis also mentioned a HUGE announcement on AEW Dynamite tonight.

My other favorite part is when Kenny said he is into collecting titles.  Check out hte full video below.

Tony Khan & Tony Schiavone on IMPACT

The Following Announcement was paid for by AEW.

The Fiend's Theme Song is on Billboard

Billboard released a list of Google's Top Hummed Songs of 2020.  On that list, sitting in the #26 slot, is The Fiend's Theme, Let Me In by Code Orange.

Code Orange tweeted about this accomplishment.


The Good Brothers discuss podcast offer from WWE

The Good Brothers were recently on The Cut Pre Wrestling Podcast

"WWE came to us and said they were going to have a podcast network, and we want to have Graves and you guys,"- Luke Gallows.

"And we were like, 'Ehh, it's not the same.' Besides us not liking the business offer on it, it's not the same. It's not Talk 'n Shop without Rock [co-host Rocky Romero], so we declined the offer on it. We said, 'Let's just do it and see if it catches on.'-Gallows

I highly recommend checking out the full spot from The Good Brothers.  They go into full detail on what the offer consisted of & their feelings.  They truly did bet on themselves.  



Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more news, reviews & interviews.

Plus are previews & LIVE Coverage of MLW, NXT & AEW.

Related Articles

wwe-raw-smackdown-nxt-logos
WWE NXT

5 NXT and Main Roster Crossovers That Could Rival An AEW and Impact Partnership

Morning News 12.9
AEW News

Morning News 12.9.20 | Omega/Callis | Tony & Tony's Commerical | The Fiend's Theme | Good Brothers on Podcast Offer from WWE

Update-WWE-rating-of-RAW-night-no.-1404
WWE News

Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (12/7/20)

Lunchtime 12.8
WWE News

Lunchtime News 12.8.20 | Punk On Oral Sessions | Andrade & Flair | Lio Rush on MTV |

Morning 12.8
WWE News

Morning News 12.8.20 | Shaq | Mauro Ranallo Opens Up | Lana Has Big Dreams | NJPW Strong | Bliss's Absence From RAW

20201207_231438
AEW News

*BREAKING NEWS* SHAQ Makes AEW Debut This Wednesday

Eor5dtOXMAE3irX
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap & Summary (12/7/20)

Evening News 12.7 (1)
WWE News

Evening News 12.7.20 | Slammy Awards | Becky & Seth Are Now A Stable | McAfee Hurt | Taker At The PC | Rousey Training | BTE "Skits" Match