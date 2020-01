For nearly a month it has been known that John Morrison signed a new deal with WWE. On the January 3rd Smackdown show John Morrison was shown walking into the Miz's locker room. On the same show The Miz faced off with Kofi Kingston.



Here is the segment posted by WWE Twitter account:

