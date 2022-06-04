MVP drops a diss track on Bobby Lashley ahead of Hell in a Cell

Tomorrow at the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event Bobby Lashley will compete in a 2-on-1 handicap against his former manager MVP and “The Nigerian Giant” Omos.

Today MVP dropped a diss track on Lashely titled “Fall Mighty” featuring Omos. The track is supposedly available on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Here is the full track:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How will “The All Mighty” response to the track?

Tune into WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event tomorrow on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!