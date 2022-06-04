Skip to main content
MVP drops a diss track on Bobby Lashley ahead of Hell in a Cell

Tomorrow at the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event Bobby Lashley will compete in a 2-on-1 handicap against his former manager MVP and “The Nigerian Giant” Omos.

Today MVP dropped a diss track on Lashely titled “Fall Mighty” featuring Omos. The track is supposedly available on both Apple Music and Spotify. 

Here is the full track:

How will “The All Mighty” response to the track? 

Tune into WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event tomorrow on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

