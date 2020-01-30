Has MVP Wrestled His Last WWE Match?

This past weekend at the Royal Rumble, MVP made his in-ring return to WWE and it was short-lived. He was tossed quickly by a dominant performance from the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

The next night to most's surprise MVP appeared again in a WWE ring and took on Rey Mysterio. He tweeted after his match how cool it was to take on his son's favorite wrestler on Raw.



Last night MVP took to Twitter to say that he had wrestled his last match in WWE and that match again Myserio would be his last. You can see the Tweet below:



What were some of your favorite MVP moments? Let me know your thoughts on his last WWE match on Twitter @awesomephinatic.