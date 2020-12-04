NBA Schedules December 23rd Game For TNT May Preempt AEW Dynamite

Author:
Publish date:

The NBA schedule recently came out and it appears that the NBA has scheduled the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday 23rd. This game is set for 7:30 and is listed to be on TNT. It's unknown if AEW will have to move for that night or if they are taking the night off due to Christmas being two days later. It doesn't appear any other Wednesday for the rest of 2020 will affect AEW with NBA scheduling. You can see the listing below from ESPN.com.

