Netflix's "The Wrong Missy" Ft. Roman Reigns Debuting May 13th

The Netflix movie, “The Wrong Missy”, which stars Roman Reigns, David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, and Nick Swardson will be debuting on May 13th. Here is the official synopsis:

“When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting “The Wrong Missy."

A sneak peak of the new movie was recently shared out by multiple accounts across Twitter. The clip can be seen below:

