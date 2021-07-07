New Champions Crowned and Superstar Returns

New Champions Crowned and Superstar Returns

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight at The Great American Bash three championships were up for grabs. It seem that we were following a trend tonight as MSK and LA Knight retained their titles but could The Way, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell do the same?

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defended their titles against Io Shirai and Zoey Stark and things looked to be going their way for a bit until the lights went out. The lights went out and the battery which we have seen for weeks became fully charged. When the lights came back on the returning Tegan Nox appeared on the ramp. 

This would lead to Io and Stark to take advantage and win the gold. 

Nox who has been out of action for over a year made her way down to the ring after the match and attacked LeRae. Nox is out for revenge as it was Candice who took her out of action last year. 

We have new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions and Tegan Nox is back on NXT. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

70D5B760-67DA-4D62-9671-2F7981BF6436
WWE NXT

New Champions Crowned and Superstar Returns

CA84C152-BAD2-4455-9235-10B64E61936E
WWE NXT

Competitors Announced For 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

016CA2C6-EED2-4C78-97B8-81DE5F7AD261
WWE NXT

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Preview 7.6.21

Great American Bash 2021
WWE NXT

Who Should Win At The Great American Bash 2021?

20210629_Raw_LashleyXavierWoods_FC_Monday--a5108366c248b45f54dae170664dc55f
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.05.21)

CFD5E716-AA30-443B-B838-7C45E2E7AE73
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.5.21

62BBF818-B016-42E6-A55A-440A8C681C8F
WWE Raw

WNW Retro Review First Watch: 1996 Royal Rumble Go Home Show 1.15.1996

hit row
WWE

Meg's Weekly 5 (06-28-2021)