New Champions Crowned and Superstar Returns

Tonight at The Great American Bash three championships were up for grabs. It seem that we were following a trend tonight as MSK and LA Knight retained their titles but could The Way, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell do the same?

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defended their titles against Io Shirai and Zoey Stark and things looked to be going their way for a bit until the lights went out. The lights went out and the battery which we have seen for weeks became fully charged. When the lights came back on the returning Tegan Nox appeared on the ramp.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This would lead to Io and Stark to take advantage and win the gold.

Nox who has been out of action for over a year made her way down to the ring after the match and attacked LeRae. Nox is out for revenge as it was Candice who took her out of action last year.

We have new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions and Tegan Nox is back on NXT.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!