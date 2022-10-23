New NXT North American Champion Crowned at NXT Halloween Havoc 10.22.22

Tonight NXT presented Halloween Havoc and the first match of the night was a five man ladder match for the vacated NXT North American Championship.

Wes Lee would go on to win the match and capture his first ever singles championship of any promotion he has signed with.

This match came about after Solo Sioka replaced Wes Lee who was attacked by then champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeating Hayes to win the gold.

Sioka would unfortunately have to relinquish the gold the following week on NXT due to him not being officially inserted into the match.

A five way ladder match was announced with multiple qualifying matches over the past few weeks. Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, Von Wagner and Carmelo Hayes qualified for the match.

Once again congratulations to Wes Lee on claiming his first ever singles championship in his career.