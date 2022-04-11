Skip to main content
New NXT Tag Team Champions to be determined in a Gauntlet Match this Tuesday

New NXT Tag Team Champions to be determined in a Gauntlet Match this Tuesday

This past week it was announced that former WWE superstar Nash Carter was released from WWE and shortly after the NXT Tag Team Titles were vacated. 

WWE then announced that new champions would be crowned this Tuesday on NXT. 

Today it was announced that the teams of Grayson Waller and Sanga, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson, Legado Del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers and Pretty Deadly will compete in a Gauntlet match to determine new champions.

Here is the official tweet: 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you up to date on the championship situation. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

169CC277-F89B-46A6-8820-7F0927E0D63D
WWE News

New NXT Tag Team Champions to be determined in a Gauntlet Match this Tuesday

C424FB45-1387-4B30-933F-3867F630E5A8
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.11.22

EEAA7089-A9D5-4441-92F1-F6EE44798862
WWE News

First Match Announced for WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: New stars debuted, Lacey Evans returned and The Bloodline showed Nakamura love 4.8.22

1920296D-1BCB-4A9D-A43F-0C816BAE5B06
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* The NXT Tag Team Championship have been vacated

B358F820-3B9C-4C3E-A872-555041D4191F
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SmackDown After WrestleMania 4.8.22

9F6F7D3B-58FD-4282-A000-32296A32F805
WWE News

Current NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter Released

7D6776DB-5A13-42A3-A3AC-80CC516A45CC
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Fallout from Stand and Deliver, Toxic Attraction regained tag titles and Joe Gacy kidnapped Bron’s father 4.5.22