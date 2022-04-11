New NXT Tag Team Champions to be determined in a Gauntlet Match this Tuesday

This past week it was announced that former WWE superstar Nash Carter was released from WWE and shortly after the NXT Tag Team Titles were vacated.

WWE then announced that new champions would be crowned this Tuesday on NXT.

Today it was announced that the teams of Grayson Waller and Sanga, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson, Legado Del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers and Pretty Deadly will compete in a Gauntlet match to determine new champions.

Here is the official tweet:

