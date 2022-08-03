Skip to main content
New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned on the August 2, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0

The opening match of the show saw the vacated NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line in a fatal four elimination match. 

The match would come down to rivals Toxic Attraction and Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Chance and Carter would end up pick the win. 

With this win they ended a three year journey as a team becoming champions.

This match came about after former champions Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez had a falling out and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa made the announcement last week. 

Congratulations to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. 

