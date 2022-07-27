Skip to main content
New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned next week

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned next week

Tonight on NXT 2.0 Roxanne Perez made her return to NXT and relinquished her half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze would show and announced a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match for the titles.

Here are the four teams in the match: 

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance 

Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz 

Who will walk out as the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

D7DBE0A7-62E9-4FBC-AD5D-4F4A5D1F6C00
WWE NXT 2.0

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned next week

14798D3D-79F1-4E4C-ADF8-249BF9320192
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 7.26.22

58E9BD6F-C8B6-4970-B416-808CED1E4AC3
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE RAW Superstar moved to NXT 2.0 at recent live event

7FC84EF0-4D7A-4CE0-93EA-8482A1FE566E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.25.22

C1ABD9DE-D9EA-49FA-B054-FA6A9B1A261E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 7.25.22

FYUOiiCXkAEe9lo
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.22.22

9314F9BE-6ADF-46DA-93CF-70E6C5D9FE58
WWE News

Vince McMahon retires and Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon named Co-CEOs

FC1D1906-456B-4359-B8F2-BBD2872CF1BC
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 7.22.22