New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned next week

Tonight on NXT 2.0 Roxanne Perez made her return to NXT and relinquished her half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze would show and announced a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match for the titles.

Here are the four teams in the match:

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

Who will walk out as the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions?

