New Tag Team Champions Crowned At All Out

Tonight at the AEW All Out PPV the AEW Tag Team Championships were on the line in a Steel Cage Match. The match was between the challengers, The Lucha Bros. and the champions, The Young Bucks.

This match came about after The Lucha Bros. won a number one contender’s eliminator tourney to become the challengers.

The match lived up to the billing and was an instant classic but in the end The Lucha Bros. were able to end the reign of terror by The Young Bucks to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

