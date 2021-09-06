September 6, 2021
New Tag Team Champions Crowned At All Out

New Tag Team Champions Crowned At All Out

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight at the AEW All Out PPV the AEW Tag Team Championships were on the line in a Steel Cage Match. The match was between the challengers, The Lucha Bros. and the champions, The Young Bucks. 

This match came about after The Lucha Bros. won a number one contender’s eliminator tourney to become the challengers. 

The match lived up to the billing and was an instant classic but in the end The Lucha Bros. were able to end the reign of terror by The Young Bucks to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

alloutyb
AEW News

New Tag Team Champions Crowned At All Out

DEFEB8D3-410C-40BA-87E0-267FB9471A16
AEW News

Ruby Soho is #ALLELITE

1442AA09-51EB-4B51-BB84-BBC5F5BE4494
AEW News

AEW All Out PPV To Air On FITE TV

all-out-2021
AEW News

All Out Preview

CM Punk Tony Khan
AEW News

CM Punk Addresses Fans Who Criticize Tony Khan

sami-callihan-champion-696x392
IMPACT Wrestling

Another 10 WWE Stars Who Did Better In TNA/Impact Wrestling

92FE9C43-7D65-4B49-9FBC-437B33F6AAF9
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 8.31.21

344D08B4-967E-46B5-A83E-46268745DBB4
WWE News

WWE Announces New Class of Recruits to the Performance Center