New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Calls Out Tyson Fury

Drew McIntyre has been WWE Champion less than 24 hours (unless you count the fact that his triumph was recorded weeks ago), but he already has sizeable challengers knocking on his door.



Lineal Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury - who defeated Braun Strowman back at WWE Super Showdown - is one of those challengers eyeing an opportunity against the Scotsman. Fury posted on Twitter earlier 'accepting' an apparent challenge from McIntyre, following comments the new champion made on talkSPORT this morning.

McIntyre was on the phone to talk his big WrestleMania triumph, during which the Rangers fan joked that he would like to take on football pundit Chris Sutton. He then set his crosshairs on Fury, who was also set to feature on the show.

"I know Tyson Fury is on the show today as well. I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me," said Drew. "He didn't care who won the match, he thought I was going to win and thinks he can smash me. Just let him know, I've won the championship and now I'm paying attention to you."

So it's more a bit of friendly back-and-forth than a legitimate challenge, but given Fury's new found association with WWE, it's 100% within the realms of possibility.