On the post WWE NXT Takeover XXX call with HHH, it was stated that Karrion Kross may have a separated shoulder. It's not sure when the injury may have happened during the match, however he will be getting an MRI in the next 24 hours. Hunter even went as far as to say that this wasn't a work, or "he wasn't doing this to be good at his job".



We will keep you posted on this injury as more news comes out.