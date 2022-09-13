New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Changed Hands on the 9.12.22 edition of Monday Night RAW

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW saw Damage Control (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) defeat Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

After the titles were vacated earlier this year a tournament crowned new champions in Raquel and Aliyah but it came in a controversial win. The finish saw Aliyah pin Dakota Kai to pick up the win but Kai wasn’t the legal competitor at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tonight’s win brings the former champions reign to an end at just three weeks.

Kai and Sky have now taken total control of the Women’s Tag Division.