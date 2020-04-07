News On Rhea Ripleys WWE Status

As per Mike Johnson of PWinsider.com, Rhea Ripley is likely to be off NXT TV for a while going forward, as her work visa has expired and she returned to Australia yesterday to start the process of renewing her documents.

With all the travel restrictions and quarantine rules going on in the world right now, it remains to be seen when she will actually return to the U.S. It seems very likely that she will miss this week’s NXT TV taping in Florida, where the next several episodes of NXT are expected to be taped.

This issue may have had something to do with the decision to have Charlotte Flair win the NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36.

It is worth noting that Ripley will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Australia, then after resolving the Visa issue she will need to quarantine for another 14 days on her return to the U.S