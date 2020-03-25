Both Fightful and PWinsider.com are reporting that Samoa Joe’s WWE Wellness Policy suspension has passed.

Joe was originally suspended back on February 25th for violating the policy, the third superstar in quick succession to meet the same fate. With the suspension now behind him, Joe is once again available for WWE on television when he’s written back into storylines.

It should be noted that the March 30th and April 6th episodes of Raw were taped on Tuesday, so there is the possibility of seeing Joe in the very near future.