Next Week's WWE NXT Will Be Called The Great American Bash

As announced just moments ago on WWE NXT, next week's show will be dubbed 'The Great American Bash'. The Bash, was of course a former-PPV name of WCW and WWE events in the past and it appears as if the company will be bringing the name back for next week's NXT's episode.

A # 1 contender's match for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship between Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox and Cadice LeRae has been announced for the show, as well as Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong in a Strap Match.

