NFL Game Airing During Wednesday Night War This Week

The NFL just announced that the Ravens and Steelers game that was originally supposed to air on Thanksgiving night but got postponed will be happening this Wednesday night.

This will likely effect viewership for NXT and AEW. This Wednesday night AEW will be hosting their Winter is Coming special event on December 2nd. So expect NXT and especially AEW to be heavily effected.

AEW was expecting to bring in more viewers and eyeballs for this week's show.

