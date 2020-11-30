NFL Game Airing During Wednesday Night War This Week

NFL Game Airing During Wednesday Night War This Week

Author:
Publish date:

The NFL just announced that the Ravens and Steelers game that was originally supposed to air on Thanksgiving night but got postponed will be happening this Wednesday night.

This will likely effect viewership for NXT and AEW. This Wednesday night AEW will be hosting their Winter is Coming special event on December 2nd. So expect NXT and especially AEW to be heavily effected.

AEW was expecting to bring in more viewers and eyeballs for this week's show. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

Wednesday-Night-War-WWE-NXT-AEW
WWE News

NFL Game Airing During Wednesday Night War This Week

Wednesday-Night-War-WWE-NXT-AEW
WWE

AEW & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Thanksgiving Eve Edition

Lunchtime NEWS 11.30
WWE News

Lunchtime News 11.30.20 | Ember Moon | NXT Champion Engaged | BTE Championship |

20201123_MatchGraphic_Raw_LeeRiddleStyles_Ton--57fa0d1e1a6a9491ce0b35b2db37f803
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (11/30/20)

Morning NEWS 11.30
WWE News

Morning News 11.30.20 | Sasha Banks | Braun Strowman | D- Von Health | NJPW Standings

20201130_052910
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: WHY SMITH WHY?!?!?

ladder match
WWE News

Meg's Weekly 5 (11-23-2020)

IMG_20201125_215311
Impact Wrestling News

WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (11/28/20)