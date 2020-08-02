Nikki & Brie Bella Both Welcome Baby Boys

Nikki Bella & her fiancé, Artem Chigvinstev welcomed their first child, on Friday (July 31st).

Nikki took to her Instagram to share the news with everyone, earlier today. Nikki and the baby are both happy and healthy.

Nikki's sister, Brie gave birth to her and current SmackDown superstar, Daniel Bryan's baby boy, yesterday.

Brie took to her Instagram to share the news, earlier today. Brie and Daniel also have a daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, who was born in 2017.

Brie and the baby are both happy and healthy.

Wrestling News World would like to extend congratulations to Nikki, Brie, Artem and Daniel.

