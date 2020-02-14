No Holds Barred Match Announced For RAW

This past Monday on Raw, Randy Orton sbjected Matt Hardy to the same brutal Con-Chair-To that sent Edge out of Raw on a stretcher. Now, Hardy is coming for payback.

In the wake of Orton’s heinous attack, the former multi time Tag Team Champion is now slated to battle The Apex Predator in a No Holds Barred Match, placing Orton directly on a collision course with his most recent victim. Orton seems to take a particular delight in destroying legends these days. Will Matt be the next on his hit list? Will Edge return to save his long time rival Hardy from another brutal attack?

Tune in to Raw on Monday, live at 8/7 C on the USA Network to find out.