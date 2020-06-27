Non-Title ‘Wyatt Swamp Fight’ Set For WWE Extreme Rules

It was just announced moments ago, that Universal Champion, Braun Strowman will face Bray Wyatt in a non-title, ‘Wyatt Swamp Fight’ at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

Here’s the official announcement (via WWE):

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules will become even more terrifying when Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt meet in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight.

Wyatt ended his harrowing silence by resurrecting the dead from The Firefly Fun House and shocked the Universal Champion. After a week of soul searching, Strowman responded adamantly and promised to drag Wyatt into the Swamp to let the alligators finish the job. As Wyatt's maniacal laugh echoed through the WWE Performance Center, Strowman knew the die had been cast for the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

The Monster Among Men bested his old family member with Black Sheep mind games at WWE Money in the Bank. Will Strowman once again dig into his inner darkness, or is Wyatt laying a devastating trap for his rival?