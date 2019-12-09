NWO to be Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame

ESPN revealed that the NWO will be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 Weekend in Tampa, Florida.

As you will remember, the NWO is one of the most storied factions in wrestling lore. The faction can be known as the first official shot during the Monday Night Wars of years past since the trio consisted of three former WWE stars in Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and one of the biggest stars in wrestling history, Hulk Hogan.

The impact of the NWO could be felt not only during the Monday Night Wars era, but throughout wrestling factions that formed following NWO's formation. D Generation X, of course, was a faction that formed as a response to the NWO. Bullet Club, the popular faction that originally formed in new Japan Pro Wrestling, took inspiration from the NWO as well. The NJPW faction originated as a stable meant to disrupt the tradition of the Japanese wrestling promotion and was a heel faction working against the standard operation of the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It may be shocking to some that the NWO is just now getting this recognition, but each of the men has been recognized in the WWE Hall of Fame previously. Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan have all been recognized as individual Hall of Famers. Sean Waltman was inducted last year as part of the D-X Hall of Fame induction.