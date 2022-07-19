NXT 2.0 Superstar Call-up Imminent

Current NXT 2.0 superstar Solo Sioka is the real life brother of current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and the cousin of The Tribal Chief and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It was noted for quite some time that the plans for Sioka once he was called up to the main roster he would possibly join The Bloodline.

Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSports recently reported that Sioka would be called up to the main roster after SummerSlam. They just don’t know what brand he will be put on and if he will team up with The Usos.

Since debuting in NXT 2.0 late last year Sioka has been on a steady rise to the top. Most recently back at Stand and Deliver he had his first shot a gold in a five way ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

He has also challenged Grimes for the title but came up short. Logically he should the one to dethrone the current champion Carmelo Hayes but he looks to tangled with Von Wagner.

Sioka was backstage at SmackDown last week in Orlando and was attacked by Wagner. This will showed tomorrow on NXT 2.0.

