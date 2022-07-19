Skip to main content
NXT 2.0 Superstar Call-up Imminent

NXT 2.0 Superstar Call-up Imminent

Current NXT 2.0 superstar Solo Sioka is the real life brother of current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and the cousin of The Tribal Chief and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. 

It was noted for quite some time that the plans for Sioka once he was called up to the main roster he would possibly join The Bloodline. 

Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSports recently reported that Sioka would be called up to the main roster after SummerSlam. They just don’t know what brand he will be put on and if he will team up with The Usos.

Since debuting in NXT 2.0 late last year Sioka has been on a steady rise to the top. Most recently back at Stand and Deliver he had his first shot a gold in a five way ladder match for the NXT North American Championship. 

He has also challenged Grimes for the title but came up short. Logically he should the one to dethrone the current champion Carmelo Hayes but he looks to tangled with Von Wagner. 

Sioka was backstage at SmackDown last week in Orlando and was attacked by Wagner. This will showed tomorrow on NXT 2.0.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

22140F98-64F5-4B52-9909-D534E11A26B0
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 Superstar Call-up Imminent

D794367F-2F43-4A91-B56E-FBF58F49A914
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.18.22

46AB6E7E-5E99-4BA1-807D-F4CFE528AB3E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.18.22

2EF3B2CB-B873-4A9F-A880-336E4660F636
WWE News

WWE Hall of Famer returns to as special guest referee at SummerSlam

35B57C15-9B14-414E-91D8-D36806BCAC86
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.15.22

329E9DEB-F6A9-4893-8124-0B2F596C4D61
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 7.15.22

9A1E7082-A2D3-4EA1-A69F-357BF44438AF
WWE News

WrestleMania Hollywood go on sale next month

5AB722B1-3C12-4D92-857B-5C4FA89FD27B
WWE NXT 2.0

20-Women Number One Contender Battle Royal announced for WWE NXT 2.0 next week