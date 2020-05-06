NXT (5-6-2020) Preview, Live Coverage, and Results

Is there anyone more excited than me for the mini takeover that is happening tonight?

The show tonight will likely feature the main event of Adam Cole defending his NXT Championship against the Velveteen Dream. Cole has held the championship since the middle of 2019 is the longest-reigning NXT Champion and looks to continue his run as champion. While Dream looks to put some recent allegations aside and finally grab the biggest prize in NXT.



The show will also feature another big championship match, as the Queen Charlotte Flair will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai. Finn Balor will look to confront and bring to light his attacker from weeks past. Also, Karrion Kross will make his in-ring debut in NXT. Finally, Johnny Gargano will take on Dominic Dijackovic as well on the show. And who will remain undefeated in the NXT Interim Champion Cruiserweight Tournament? Stay tuned to the site for live coverage that will kick off at 7 pm CT.

LIVE COVERAGE

We start the show with a video package highlighting the two championship matches occurring tonight. The show will be kicking off with Johnny Gargano vs Dominic Dijackovic.

Johnny Gargano vs Dominic Dijackovic

Gargano comes out alone to the ring. On commentary tonight are Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Gargano attacks the lower half of Dijak but he returns with lots of chops and punches. Dijakovic delivers a knee to the rib cage, throws him onto the floor and sends him into the corner. Huge chops to the chest once in the corner. Gargano begins to battle back with an elbow but looks to have been hurt after a leapfrog. A chop block by Gargano sends Dijak to the floor. Gargano is focusing his attack on Dijackovic left side and left knee. Cover by Dijak but Gargano kicks out at two. Dijak sends Gargano to the floor and once again begins to attack him in the corner once up. Candice LeRae comes out and Gargano uses the distraction to dump Dijak onto the floor and then dives into Dijak who is on the floor. As we go to commercial break LeRae tends to Gargano with both men outside of the ring. Gargano is attacking the body but Dijakivic starts to battle back. Dijak does a cyclone kick and Gargano kicks out at two. Gargano uses LeRae to crawl out of the ring but is prevented by Dijak. Dijak catches him and Gargano tries to roll him out. Dijak goes for his finisher but Gargano counters and gets a two count. Gargano is taking the cover off of a turnbuckle and looks to use the distraction but Dijak meets him there and only gets a two count. Dijak goes to the top rope but Gargano catches him and punches at the back of the left knee. Gargano goes to the ropes and misses, Dijak misses and Gargano continues to untie the top turnbuckle. Dijak goes for the powerbomb and Gargano has exposed the turnbuckle and drives Dijak into the exposed turnbuckle. Gargano does a final beat, his new DDT finisher, and wins.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Akira Tozawa vs Jack Gallagher

This match is hard-hitting and it looks like Gallagher might win when he sends Tozawa into the ropes. However, Tozawa wins after a huge centaun. Tozawa says he might not know Fantasma, but he will beat Fantasma.

Winner: Akira Tozawa.

It is confirmed that tonight's main event will be Adam Cole vs The Velveteen Dream and later tonight Finn Balor will return after his attack two weeks ago.