NXT Great American Bash Preview 7.5.22

Let the fireworks continue as NXT 2.0 presents the Great American Bash. Three titles will be on the including the implosion of The Diamond Mine.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes isn’t looking for sympathy after losing the North American Title, he’s ready to get back in his rocket and shoot straight for the moon by challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title.

Sullen after losing the title at NXT In Your House, Grimes approached Breakker to say he respects the Champion’s work ethic and drive since arriving on NXT 2.0, but there’s one thing “The Richest Man in NXT” claims to have that Breakker doesn’t and that’s Grimes’ heart.

Grimes proclaimed you can have all the ability and talent in the world, but no one can match his heart and his hunger.

But will that be enough for Grimes to overcome two-time NXT Champion Breakker?

Preview (via WWE) - Wes Lee has been on an emotional rollercoaster for the past few months, from relinquishing the NXT Tag Team Titles, to losing his partner and trying to prove himself as a solo Superstar. Just when it seemed like Lee had finally reached a point of clarity while delivering a heartfelt speech to the NXT Universe, Trick Williams came in and stepped on his moment.

Williams talked a big game trying to put the blame on Lee, but when the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion told Williams to back it up in the ring, Williams left Lee hanging, claiming things were done on his time.

That time is NXT Great American Bash. Can Williams fight as well as he talks, or will Lee take another step toward finding his inner peace?

Preview (via WWE) - Tiffany Stratton has never failed to give her opinion on her fellow Superstars, but when it comes to Wendy Choo, she has a long list of issues. That animosity only got worse after Choo threw her drink in Stratton’s face when “The Buff Barbie Doll” cut Choo off and hijacked her interview.

The sleepy Superstar pranked Stratton again the following week, bouncing out in the middle of Stratton’s match against Fallon Henley to shower Stratton with confetti and open the door for a quick roll up victory by Henley.

A disgusted Stratton belittled Choo the following week, but that did little to dampen her spirits as Choo laughed at getting under Stratton’s skin and promised to see her at Great American Bash.

Who will have the last laugh when the two Superstars meet inside the ring?

Preview (via WWE) - Ever since Roderick Strong appointed himself as the leader of Diamond Mine, the tensions between him, The Creed Brothers and even Ivy Nile have been growing thinner by the day. Nevertheless, the new NXT Tag Team Champions continued to insist that it was always “Diamond Mine Forever” despite numerous interferences and criticisms.

The Creeds & Strong attempted to prove that the small disagreements meant nothing to the bond they shared as members of Diamond Mine when squaring off against Joe Gacy & The Dyad in a Six-Man tag Team Match.

The Diamond Mine trio pushed Gacy and his right-hand men to their limit but could not stay on the same page and ultimately lost the match. A furious Strong blamed The Creeds for their loss, claiming if they had just listened to him they would have won. Fed up with being Strong’s scapegoat, the brothers fired back, leaving Strong no choice but to teach the NXT Tag Team Champions a lesson firsthand inside the ring alongside Damon Kemp.

Will Strong & Kemp take the NXT Tag Team Titles from The Creed Brothers and cement their place as the leaders of Diamond Mine or will Julius & Brutus Creed be the ones teaching Strong a thing or two?

Preview (via WWE) - According to Women’s Breakout Tournament Champion Roxanne Perez, dreams, and titles, are better when they are shared. And that’s exactly what Perez plans to do when she and her friend Cora Jade battle Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The up-and-coming duo share a colorful history with Toxic Attraction, but despite Perez’s tournament contract she and Jade earned their title opportunity in a hard-fought No. 1 Contender’s Match against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Will the fledgling duo be the ones to finally topple the dominant force that is Toxic Attraction and earn their first piece of hardware in NXT?

Preview (via WWE) - Grayson Waller has a deep bag of tricks, and he pulled out a special one to secure a North American Title Match against Carmelo Hayes.

“The Arrogant Aussie” got himself in Hayes’ good graces after stepping in to back up “The A Champion” against would-be challenger Solo Sikoa. Waller used his newfound friendship to have Hayes sign a few autographs for his friends back home, but unbeknownst to Hayes one of the memorabilia he signed happened to be a title match contract for the two of them at Great American Bash.

Upset at being played, Hayes shook off the circumstances and vowed to deal with Waller one-on-one.

Now that he’s secured a title opportunity, can Waller utilize his bag of tricks to walk away with the North American Title or will Hayes remain the “A Champion”?

Find out at NXT Great American Bash Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA!

