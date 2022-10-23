NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results and Recap 10.22.22

Tonight’s show show saw three titles on the line, former friends collided, one brother fought for his brother’s career in an ambulance match and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Who will get stuff in the casket tonight?

Time to fight Fyre with fire

Wes Lee became the new NXT North American Champion

The Druids bringing in the casket

Toxic Attraction fell right in Alba’s trap

Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a Casket Match

Chase U got a new student

Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade

Don’t mess with the co-hosts

Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp

Mandy Rose defeated Alba Fyre to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

This Tuesday

Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship