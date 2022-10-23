NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results and Recap 10.22.22
Tonight’s show show saw three titles on the line, former friends collided, one brother fought for his brother’s career in an ambulance match and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Who will get stuff in the casket tonight?
Time to fight Fyre with fire
Wes Lee became the new NXT North American Champion
The Druids bringing in the casket
Toxic Attraction fell right in Alba’s trap
Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a Casket Match
Chase U got a new student
Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade
Don’t mess with the co-hosts
Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp
Mandy Rose defeated Alba Fyre to retain the NXT Women’s Championship
This Tuesday
Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship