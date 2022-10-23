Skip to main content
NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results and Recap 10.22.22

Tonight’s show show saw three titles on the line, former friends collided, one brother fought for his brother’s career in an ambulance match and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Who will get stuff in the casket tonight?

Time to fight Fyre with fire 

Wes Lee became the new NXT North American Champion 

The Druids bringing in the casket

Toxic Attraction fell right in Alba’s trap 

Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a Casket Match 

Chase U got a new student 

Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade 

Don’t mess with the co-hosts 

Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp

Mandy Rose defeated Alba Fyre to retain the NXT Women’s Championship 

This Tuesday 

Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship 

