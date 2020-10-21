NXT Halloween Havoc Go Home Show  (10/21/20)

Last week saw Shotzi Blackheart bring back the Halloween Havoc Wheel and Damien Priest successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Dexter Lumis.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Breezango vs Undisputed Era(NXT Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Is the second coming of The Undisputed ERA’s Golden Prophecy imminent? Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish will look to usher it in tomorrow night when they challenge Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Titles. The most dominant faction in NXT history has been without any gold for some time, but Strong & Fish earned a chance to change that when they defeated Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan last week. They will try to claim The Undisputed ERA’s fourth NXT Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Tyler Breeze & Fandango have been up to the challenge of warding off the competition since seizing their first championship in WWE or NXT. Will The Undisputed ERA be golden, or will Breezango send them back to the drawing board?

Tommaso Ciampa vs KUSHIDA vs Velveteen Dream:

Preview (via WWE) - After having their fates intertwined in recent weeks, Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream will battle in a massive Triple Threat Match tomorrow night on NXT. The bad blood between Kushida and Dream stems all the way back to Dream’s surprising return to the black-and-gold brand two months ago. Dream came up short in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match for NXT TakeOver XXX, and he took his frustrations out afterward on fellow competitor Kushida.The two traded strikes for weeks until NXT’s resident Time Splitter claimed a monumental victory in a one-on-one bout at NXT TakeOver 31 earlier this month. But Dream wasn’t finished with Kushida. He interfered in Kushida’s match against Ciampa two weeks ago and errantly hit Ciampa instead of his intended target. If last week’s footage of The Blackheart is any indication, Dream may have made an even bigger new enemy with that mistake.

Jake Atlas, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Legado Del Fantasma:

Preview (via WWE) - Legado del Fantasma’s war with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott rages on, but Scott isn’t short on allies willing to take up arms against them. “Swerve” teams with Jake Atlas and Ashante “Thee” Adonis against Legado del Fantasma in Six-Man Tag Team action tonight on NXT. When Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde got involved in Santos Escobar’s NXT Cruiserweight Title defense against Scott at NXT TakeOver 31, Adonis was there to neutralize them. They sought payback following Adonis’ narrow loss to Atlas last week, but Atlas joined the fight, and Swerve later arrived with more equalizers in the form of steel chairs, much to Escobar’s chagrin. Will the new alliance be enough to take down Legado del Fantasma, or will Escobar, Wilde & Mendoza have the last laugh?