NXT Halloween Havoc Preview 10.22.22

Tonight is the scariest night of the year for NXT as they present Halloween Havoc. Three titles are on the line, two spin the wheel make the deal matches and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The dynamic duo of Shotzi and Quincy Elliott will be hosting the spookiest night in NXT as Halloween Havoc returns this Saturday.

During NXT, Shotzi rolled in with her signature tank entrance and revealed she'd be a host for the iconic NXT Premium Live Event. Xyon Quinn would interrupt to offer up his services, Shotzi suggested that his match with Quincy determine her co-host.

The Super Diva would go on to defeat Quinn with a thunderous Diva Drop and secure his spot next to Shotzi for Saturday night.

Don't miss the spectacle Shotzi and Quincy have in store when Halloween Havoc streams this Saturday at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Preview (via WWE) - For the third straight time, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will look to retain his title and defend his turf against international foes as he squares off with former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and the sadistic JD McDonagh in a monumental Triple Threat Match.

Despite already losing to Breakker, McDonagh clawed his way back into the title scene by defeating longtime rival Tyler Bate, but The Irish Ace couldn’t even wrap his head around becoming the new top contender before Dragunov stormed onto the scene.

Dragunov hasn’t been seen since he was forced to relinquish his title due to injury, but after stepping to Breakker, Dragunov made it clear he intended to take down yet another giant and bring Breakker’s reign to an end. To do so, Dragunov will also have to contend with one of his fiercest rivals in McDonagh, who holds a personal grudge with Unbesiegbar after Dragunov exiled The Irish Ace from NXT UK.

Can one of the UK rivals bring an end to the two-time champion’s reign?

Preview (via WWE) - For the fourth time in the North American Championship’s history, the title will be on the line in an unforgiving Ladder Match.

The match was set up by a chaotic turn of events in which Solo Sikoa unofficially took Wes Lee’s place and won the North American Title from Carmelo Hayes before being forced to relinquish it a week later due to his unsanctioned appearance in the match. After setting things right with Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Hayes thought the title would be given back to him, but the WWE Hall of Famer had other plans.

The self-proclaimed “A Champion” would have an automatic spot in the upcoming Halloween Havoc Ladder Match, but the other four participants would earn their way into the bout by winning qualification matches over the next few weeks.

The debuting Oro Mensah was the first Superstar to punch his ticket followed by Lee the following week. Von Wagner would be the fourth Superstar to join the fray after an emphatic qualifying victory over Andre Chase. Nathan Frazer would be the final Superstar to punch his ticket to the match, as Frazer bested Axiom in the tie-breaking match of their trilogy.

Can Hayes succeed where he failed at NXT Great American Bash in his second North American Title Ladder Match?

Preview (via WWE) - Apollo Crews has sent chills down the spine of Grayson Waller with his recurring visions and there’s only telling the type of punishment he has imagined for Halloween Havoc.

Time and again, Crews’ visions have laid out a painful prophecy for the provocative Superstar. Between bloodied eyes and spinning wheels, Crews’ foresight has been rewarded with inescapable terror for Waller. Posing as a security guard, Crews crashed the most recent “Grayson Waller Effect” and pulled Waller beneath the ring before leaving him scrambling away with bloodied eyes on the Oct. 4. The following week, Waller tried to battle past impaired vision and an imposing Ilja Dragunov, but the mysterious spinning of the wheel derailed his bid to take down the former NXT UK Champion.

Preview (via WWE) - There’s Fyre and brimstone in the future for Toxic Attraction at Halloween Havoc, as Alba Fyre will look end the nearly year long reign of Mandy Rose.

On the Oct. 4 edition of NXT, Fyre derailed a scheduled Six-Woman Tag Match with Toxic Attraction and kidnapped the NXT Women’s Champion in the always dangerous NXT parking lot. The challenger’s plan worked to perfection, as he weakened the efforts of Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin and came away with a title opportunity.

But even the best laid plans can be flipped on their head, as the emergence of Sonya Deville to help her old friend Mandy Rose reset the equation for Toxic Attraction. With the help of Jayne & Dolin, Deville smashed Fyre through the NXT announce table and finally slowed down her rampage on the way to Halloween Havoc.

Preview (via WWE) - The rollercoaster history between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez is set to add another brutal chapter as the two former friends turned bitter rivals will collide in a Weapons Wild Match at NXT Halloween Havoc.

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions have been at each other’s throats following Jade’s betrayal. After being “wired different,” Jade has ushered in a new and darker generation, beating down whoever stands in her way with her trusty Kendo stick.

It’s the same Kendo stick that Perez nearly used on Jade in their first meeting at NXT Heatwave, but “The Prodigy” couldn’t bring herself to use the weapon, tossing it aside and opening the door for Jade to take advantage with a DDT onto the stick for the victory. Upset with herself, Perez promised that there would be no hesitation next time as she makes Jade pay for tearing apart their friendship.

Perez will get the chance to make good on her promise, as it was determined during a heated “Grayson Waller Effect” that their showdown at Halloween Havoc will be a Weapons Wild Match.

Preview (via WWE) - Diamond Mine’s implosion started with a ride in an ambulance, so it seems fitting that Julius Creed and Damon Kemp will collide in an Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. Following Julius' win over Duke Hudson on the Oct. 4 edition of NXT, Kemp raised the stakes even further by declaring that if he wins then Brutus must leave NXT.

The devious Kemp sewed seeds of doubt and disloyalty among Diamond Mine for weeks in response to not being taken seriously as a major competitor. His plan to dismantle the faction from the inside came to fruition at NXT Worlds Collide as Kemp dispatched Roderick Strong in the parking lot before turning on The Creed Brothers to cost them the NXT Tag Team Titles.

After avoiding The Creed’s wrath, Kemp once again cost the brothers the NXT Tag Titles two weeks later after he handcuffed Julius Creed to the steel cage. Kemp agreed to take on the irate brothers one at a time, quickly taking out his rage on Brutus Creed with a steel chair before calling out Julius.

Blinded by his rage, the battered Brutus promised to beat Kemp to a pulp, so the former Pan-American wrestling champion agreed to let Brutus have one more opportunity, provided Julius can beat him at Halloween Havoc. If his older brother is unsuccessful though, Brutus must leave NXT.

What punishment is in store for Halloween Havoc, and how will it affect the future of Diamond Mine?

