WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Preview 10.26.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT we witnessed the return of Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano who confronted NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams plus NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker coexisted long enough to defeat Grizzled Young Veterans in the main event.

Tonight is the spookiest and scariest night of the year. Tonight is Halloween Havoc and the show is hosted by none other than LA Knight. Three titles are on the line plus it’s time to spin the wheel and make the deal.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - With Halloween Havoc returning to NXT 2.0, two-time NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa issued an open challenge to find an opponent with the guts to step up to the plate and challenge him for the NXT Title.



Up-and-comer Bron Breakker answered the call! However, the particulars of the match are not set in stone just yet; if Joe Gacy can overcome Ciampa on the Oct. 12 edition of NXT 2.0, he will be added to the NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc.

Preview (via WWE) - Ever since Mandy Rose returned to NXT with her new look and a new attitude, she has had her eyes set on one thing: Raquel Gonzalez’s NXT Women’s Championship.

God’s Greatest Creation made her intentions known with a brutal attack following Gonzalez’s title defense against Franky Monet, as Toxic Attraction laid waste to both challenger and champion.

After dodging another 3-on-1 attack thanks to the help of Io Shirai & Zoey Stark, Big Mami Cool gave Rose the opportunity she so desperately wanted at Halloween Havoc, but to do so she must Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal.

What will the wheel have in store for Gonzalez and Rose and how will it change the landscape of the NXT Women’s Championship match? Can the leader of Toxic Attraction make good on her threat to take over NXT or will Gonzalez show once again why she has dominated the division for nearly a year?

Preview (via WWE) - Io Shirai & Zoey Stark will have their hands full at Halloween Havoc. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions face a challenge from Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne and the newly-formed duo of Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta in a Scareway to Hell Ladder Match.

Shirai & Stark successfully defended their titles once already against Dolin & Jayne in a high-flying and hard-nosed affair. Toxic Attraction were far from done with the champs and made their golden intentions known.

After best friends Hartwell & Pirotta joined forces for a huge victory in their first ever tag team match, they sent out a title challenge that was answered by both the tag team champions and Toxic Attraction, resulting in an all-out brawl and the Triple Threat showdown. The Genius of the Sky earned momentum and the right to spin the wheel with a Triple Threat win over Pirotta and Jayne that resulted in the Scareway to Hell stipulation.

Can the champs hold on to their titles with the odds stacked against them? Will the Aussie natives start their partnership off with championship gold? Or will Toxic Attraction make good on their threats and take home the faction’s first piece of hardware?

Preview (via WWE) - “Die Matte ist heilig”

The mat is sacred for Imperium, and they have made their beliefs known that MSK have tarnished the squared circle and made a mockery of the sport.

Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel have been stewing ever since their loss to Wes Lee & Nash Carter in their previous NXT Tag Team Championship Match. With MSK's championship reign rolling ahead full steam, Imperium sent a message to Lee & Carter following their Fatal 4-Way Match with a surprise assault from behind.

MSK promptly returned the favor last Tuesday with a sneak attack of their own, leaving Imperium with their answer as Aichner & Barthel hobbled back up the ramp, "You want it? You got it."

At Halloween Havoc, another chapter will be added in this vicious rivalry as MSK and Imperium will Spin the Wheel, and Make the Deal for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

