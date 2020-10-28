NXT Halloween Havoc Preview (10/28/20)

It was announced at TakeOver 31 that NXT would be bringing back a fan favorite WCW PPV event Halloween Havoc. The night will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart and will feature the return of the wheel and two championship matches.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae(NXT Women's Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Io Shirai has fought off all comers in one of the most impressive NXT Women’s Championship reigns ever. Her latest challenge figures to be the most unpredictable, however. The Genius of the Sky will put her title on the line against Candice LeRae at NXT Halloween Havoc under rules determined by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Besting both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair to win the title, Shirai has added to her impressive list of slayed foes as champion. She has knocked off Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai and most recently LeRae at NXT TakeOver 31. The Poison Pixie earned another opportunity, albeit in controversial fashion, with a win over Shotzi Blackheart to once again become the No. 1 Contender. But much to her chagrin, the bout will not be contested under regular rules and instead be determined by the Wheel. Will the unique circumstances only prove to be the latest hurdle cleared by Shirai? Or will they potentially favor the crafty veteran LeRae in her bid to finally become NXT Women’s Champion?

Damien Priest vs Johnny Gargano(NXT North American Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano has another opportunity to dethrone Damian Priest as NXT North American Champion, but he’ll have to do so under a stipulation determined by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal at NXT Halloween Havoc. The malevolent Johnny Wrestling has had his sights set on Priest’s title for weeks, but he came up short in a highly competitive affair earlier this month at NXT TakeOver 31. That hasn’t deterred Gargano from continuing to target The Archer of Infamy, however. He most recently attacked Priest following Priest’s successful title defense against Cameron Grimes, though he was left incredulous upon learning the rules for his rematch with Priest would be determined by the Wheel. Gargano and Priest could face any of several bizarre stipulations, many of which they’ve never competed under Where will the Wheel land, and will the stipulation lead to Priest’s reign continuing or Gargano’s second North American Championship?

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel González:

Preview (via WWE) - The war between Rhea Ripley and Raquel González will finally come to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc. Two of the most dominant forces in the black-and-gold brand have been thorns in each other’s sides for months, dating back to NXT TakeOver XXX. González attacked Io Shirai after her title defense against Dakota Kai, but Ripley took issue, stopping “Big Mami Cool’s” assault in its tracks. Tensions escalated further in last month’s No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal, as Ripley and González eliminated each other. Ripley later teamed up with Ember Moon to defeat González and Kai, though it did little to quell the hostility between The Nightmare and Kai’s enforcer. Officials had to restrain them backstage after González finally issued a one-on-one challenge. But now with no one to hold them back, what destruction is in store at NXT Halloween Havoc?

Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis(Haunted House of Terror):

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes has been a costly thorn in the side of Dexter Lumis, but The Technical Savage may soon pay a much graver price. Grimes will clash with Lumis in a Haunted House of Terror Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. The Technical Savage’s issue with Lumis stems back to last month when Grimes bumped into NXT’s Tortured Artist backstage, demanding he tell him where to find NXT General Manager William Regal. Lumis didn’t respond, prompting Grimes to call him a “freak.” Grimes retaliated for the perceived disrespect, delivering a Cave-In to Lumis after Lumis’ return victory over Austin Theory. Then, Grimes upped the ante, unleashing another Cave-In to cost Lumis his NXT North American Title Match against Damian Priest. After confidently proclaiming he wasn’t afraid of Lumis, Grimes suddenly changed his tune upon learning the stipulation for this match. What exactly can we expect to see in a Haunted House of Terror Match, and what tricks and treats might Lumis have in store for the garrulous Grimes?

Santos Escobar vs Jake Atlas:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After sending Santos Escobar a painful message, Jake Atlas will get a chance to tangle with the NXT Cruiserweight Champion one-on-one. Atlas will face Escobar in a non-title match at NXT Halloween Havoc. Atlas recently aligned himself with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis” in the fight against Escobar and Legado del Fantasma. Though Joaquin Wilde pinned Adonis in last week’s Six-Man Tag Team bout, Atlas planted Escobar with a massive cartwheel DDT off the announce table. Will Atlas again get the better of the champion, or will Escobar make Atlas regret taking up arms against the powerful faction?

