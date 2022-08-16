NXT Heatwave Preview 8.16.22

Tonight the summer heat has found it’s way in the NXT arena as WWE presents NXT Heatwave. Three titles are on the line, former friends face off plus high stakes between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Within minutes of Bron Breakker’s successful title defense at Great American Bash, JD McDonagh announced his presence on NXT 2.0 by jumping the NXT Champion.

After putting Breakker through a table, the self-proclaimed “necessary evil” quickly set his sights on re-shaping NXT in his image by taking the NXT Title away from Breakker. McDonagh used his extensive knowledge of the human anatomy to describe in gruesome detail all the ways he could hurt or permanently injure Breakker, but the champion showed no fear in the face of The Irish Ace’s sadistic mind games.

During their NXT Heatwave Summit, Breakker promised McDonagh that he wouldn’t fall for his traps because when the title is on the line, he is an animal. The twisted McDonagh only smiled at the thought before signing the match contract in his own blood.

With two Superstars well versed in dishing out pain, who will crack first when Breakker and McDonagh collide for the NXT Title?

Preview (via WWE) - After nearly nine months on the shelf due to a vicious backstage attack by Toxic Attraction, Zoey Stark made a jaw-dropping return to NXT 2.0 to compete in a 20-Woman Battle Royal for the right to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title.

Despite some sneaky tricks from Cora Jade, Stark survived 19 other women to become the next contender for Rose’s title.

Rose scoffed at her upcoming opponent, as she and Toxic Attraction have reigned supreme atop NXT for over 270 days, but will Stark be the one to finally dethrone Rose?

Preview (via WWE) - Close friends turned bitter rivals.

After Cora Jade welcomed her friend Roxanne Perez to NXT 2.0, the two rising Superstars quickly made waves and captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Toxic Attraction.

Their budding partnership only lasted a week, though, as Perez cashed in her NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament contract for an NXT Title Match with Mandy Rose. That’s when Jade revealed her true colors, blindsiding Perez with the Women’s Tag Team Title to cost her the match.

The following week, Jade tossed her title in the trash, claiming Perez’s friendship was a lie and that she came to steal Jade’s spotlight.

Now the former friends square off for a heated singles match as Perez looks to earn retribution for Jade’s betrayal.

Preview (via WWE) - Carmelo Hayes has beaten them all during his reign as the self-described “A Champ.”

Looking to produce yet another show-stealing match, Hayes offered an open challenge for his NXT North American Title to whomever was brave enough to step in the ring first. Giovanni Vinci was the first to jump at the opportunity, but he was not quick enough, as Nathan Frazer raced past him on the entrance ramp to slide into the ring and steal his chance.

Vinci made sure Frazer didn’t win the title, and he was quick to ensure that he didn’t lose his opportunity either, stepping to Hayes the following week for another chance at the North American Title.

Hayes scoffed at the challenge but accepted. Can Vinci add a golden accessory to his already stylish wardrobe?

Preview (via WWE) - The battle for control of NXT 2.0 has raged for weeks between Legado del Fantasma and The D’Angelo Family.

After Tony D’Angelo was “made,” the tensions between “The Don” and Santos Escobar steadily rose until Legado del Fantasma was forced to join D’Angelo after losing their Six-Man Tag Team Match at NXT In Your House.

Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Elektra Lopez gritted their teeth and reluctantly followed D’Angelo’s orders, but The Emperor refused to fall in line. D’Angelo punished Escobar for his disrespect by sending him to the hospital.

Escobar returned weeks later to clobber D’Angelo with a pair of brass knuckles to cost him the NXT Tag Team Titles, sparking a mutiny as he and the rest of Legado del Fantasma walked away from “The Don.”

Seething, D’Angelo agreed to meet Escobar one-on-one, where the two heads of their families agreed to one final Street Fight. If Escobar wins, Legado del Fantasma is free from The D’Angelo Family, but if “The Don” wins, then Escobar will be banned from NXT 2.0.

Who will walk away victorious, and how will it impact the future of NXT 2.0? Find out at NXT Heatwave Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA.

