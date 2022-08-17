NXT Heatwave Results and Recap 8.16.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 was under a heatwave watch. Three titles were on the line plus major stakes between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar.

Here are the full results and recap:

NXT suffering from a massive heatwave tonight

Carmelo Hayes defeated Giovanni Vinci to retain the NXT North American Championship

Who will leave NXT Heatwave still as champion?

Is Roderick Strong destroying his own creation?

Gallus is here to make NXT 2.0 their kingdom

Cora Jade defeated Roxanne Perez

Gallus would be gals to bring the NXT UK Tag Team Championship back home

Last minute preparations for Mandy Rose

Santos is ready for war

Tony D’Angelo defeated Santos Escobar

The NXT Universe is stunned. Santos is banned from NXT

Could we be getting the reunion of all reunions? What is she doing her?

Next week it’s lights out for Tiffany and Wendy

Mandy Rose defeated Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

The Super Diva is coming to NXT

Bron Breakker defeated JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship

Tyler Bate the NXT UK Champion is here?!?

