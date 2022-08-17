NXT Heatwave Results and Recap 8.16.22
Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 was under a heatwave watch. Three titles were on the line plus major stakes between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar.
Here are the full results and recap:
NXT suffering from a massive heatwave tonight
Carmelo Hayes defeated Giovanni Vinci to retain the NXT North American Championship
Who will leave NXT Heatwave still as champion?
Is Roderick Strong destroying his own creation?
Gallus is here to make NXT 2.0 their kingdom
Cora Jade defeated Roxanne Perez
Gallus would be gals to bring the NXT UK Tag Team Championship back home
Last minute preparations for Mandy Rose
Santos is ready for war
Tony D’Angelo defeated Santos Escobar
The NXT Universe is stunned. Santos is banned from NXT
Could we be getting the reunion of all reunions? What is she doing her?
Next week it’s lights out for Tiffany and Wendy
Mandy Rose defeated Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Championship
The Super Diva is coming to NXT
Bron Breakker defeated JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship
Tyler Bate the NXT UK Champion is here?!?
