Skip to main content
NXT Heatwave Results and Recap 8.16.22

NXT Heatwave Results and Recap 8.16.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 was under a heatwave watch. Three titles were on the line plus major stakes between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

NXT suffering from a massive heatwave tonight

E868700D-2492-4430-8AD7-44A309A6E535
1
Gallery
1 Images

Carmelo Hayes defeated Giovanni Vinci to retain the NXT North American Championship 

Who will leave NXT Heatwave still as champion?

Is Roderick Strong destroying his own creation?

Gallus is here to make NXT 2.0 their kingdom

6BFFFF26-DC4F-420C-AD7E-9370E927D2E1
1
Gallery
1 Images

Cora Jade defeated Roxanne Perez 

Gallus would be gals to bring the NXT UK Tag Team Championship back home

Last minute preparations for Mandy Rose 

Santos is ready for war 

27D671C9-D444-4F5D-9B9D-9880997F6630
1
Gallery
1 Images

Tony D’Angelo defeated Santos Escobar 

The NXT Universe is stunned. Santos is banned from NXT 

Could we be getting the reunion of all reunions? What is she doing her?

Next week it’s lights out for Tiffany and Wendy 

C828B9C3-31B4-484E-A44D-0CDA8ECDD057
1
Gallery
1 Images

Mandy Rose defeated Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

The Super Diva is coming to NXT 

B9E4015E-4FDA-4E5A-81CE-95163A6848C0
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bron Breakker defeated JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship 

Tyler Bate the NXT UK Champion is here?!?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

ABC999CE-0AF8-4F30-9CA2-084E03D49ED4
WWE NXT

NXT Heatwave Results and Recap 8.16.22

CFE5BDD9-4C88-45A1-9B88-085B9BC752BF
WWE NXT 2.0

Santos Escobar banned from NXT at NXT Heatwave

F4F26592-4155-486B-9C6C-9B9CF5716C9E
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT UK’s own Gallus makes their NXT 2.0 debut at NXT Heatwave

60F98736-1F7B-479A-8207-9327B1D3CD35
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Heatwave Preview 8.16.22

E92838B3-CF12-4FFF-A350-D0E4652E4161
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.15.22

7B518BE8-ECDC-4EDD-92CA-552B38DB3833
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.15.22

1B726F84-C785-412C-A308-65FA252852CF
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.12.22

558E6798-23A5-4A99-B280-0232E8C44680
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 8.12.22