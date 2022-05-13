NXT In Your House announced for next month

This week on NXT 2.0 it was announced by NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes that NXT In Your House will be retuning this year.

According to a report from PWInsider the event will take place on June 4 during Hell in a Cell weekend.

It isn’t known if the show will take place at the Performance Center as Hell in a Cell will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The first match for the show is likely Cameron Grimes defending the NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes as it was hinted at on this week’s edition of NXT 2.0.

