NXT In Your House Results and Recap 6.4.22
Tonight NXT was in our house with the NXT In Your House premium live event. All the titles were on the line plus who came out on top in the biggest faction merger in NXT history?
Here are the full results:
Tony D’Angelo, Stacks and Two Dimes defeated Legado Del Fantasma
Toxic Attraction defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships
Carmelo Hayes defeated Cameron Grimes to become the NEW NXT North American Champion
Mandy Rose defeated Wendy Choo to retain the NXT Women’s Championship
Who will win the Inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament?
The Creed Brothers defeated Pretty Deadly to become the NEW Tag Team Championship
Bron Breakker defeated Joe Gacy to retain the NXT Championship
