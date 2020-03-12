NXT Live Coverage 3-11-2020

Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa are one of the longest rivalries going in wrestling right now. We should see how this current chapter will unfold and what's next for the former tag champions. Gargano says he will do things "his way" tonight.



Also on the show are two title matches, Cameron Grimes gets a North American Title Match against Keith Lee. This comes as Grimes has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. Also on the show are the former tag champs Undisputed Era challenging Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne for the titles. Something else to watch for is what is next for Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole as well as, more qualifying matches for the NXT Takeover: Tampa women's number one contender match. Finally, Rhea Ripley showed up on Raw to confront the Queen, will Charlotte make her way back to Full Sail to respond?

To start the show we see a package with a recap of last week. Our first match tonight will be Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes with Keith Lee defending the North American Championship. We also hear Beth Phoenix back on commentary for the first time since she was attacked with an RKO by Randy Orton. While the crowd might be smaller than at Full Sail this performance center crowd is happily cheering for Keith Lee. Grimes is on the attack but Lee quickly caught him and throws him across the ring. Grimes kicks him but Lee punches him and when Grimes punches him Lee throws him out of the ring. Grimes stomps the face of Lee after Lee catches him for a powerbomb. Lee catches Grimes but Grimes counters and Lee lays him down again. Grimes does a diving crossbody and catches Lee and then continues to kick and stomp at Lee during the commercial break. Lee crossbody blocks Grimes and then a huge elbow to the jaw. Grimes counters the powerbomb attempt and continues to kick and German Suplexes Lee for a two count. Grimes then does a DDT to Lee but once again only gets a two count. Grimes looks poised for the cave but is caught by Lee. Lee connects the Big Bang Catastrophy and wins and retains the North American Title. As Lee celebrates Damien Priest attacks Keith Lee and Dijakovic also runs out to make Priest leave the ring. Dijakovic picks up the belt and goes to help Lee up but then Lee does a spirit bomb on Dijakovic.