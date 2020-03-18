NXT Live Coverage (3-18-2020)

First show since everything has happened with coronavirus. We are live once again at the Performance Center but just like Raw and Smackdown without a crowd. No matches have been announced prior to the show but we do know Tom Phillips and Triple H will be in charge of commentary.

To start the show we see Tom Phillips and Triple H live from WWE Headquarters in Connecticut. They announce they will sit down with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. We get to see a recap of the rivalry between Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa. That journey started off at the Performance Center. At their first tryout, they were both told no. Their first encounter was at the Cruiserweight Classic. While they did lose the tag team classic losing made them be closer. Ciampa does wonder if they would have won if he was the one in at the end and not Gargano. They mention how DIY connected so well with the WWE Family around the world. They were growing together as a team but Ciampa was starting to not feel well. Gargano says Toronto was a dream come true but San Antonio was a nightmare when AOP took the titles off them on the first try. Gargano mentions how by the time Takeover Orlando happened both of their hearts weren't in it anymore. Ciampa says that he noticed in Toronto he was outshined by Gargano after he heard more chants for him. But they both needed each other if they were to go for the tag titles again.

Gargano says everything changed in Chicago. After a ladder match against AOP, Ciampa turned on Gargano. Ciampa left out injured and Gargano hit a slump but started battling back. The first time he faced Andrade lost and Ciampa waited until he was at the top of the stage to return and attack. During his second match up with Andrade for the NXT title, Ciampa did cost him the match and his career. Ciampa mentions how it haunted him that Gargano was still the one cheered. They faced off in a nonsanctioned match at Takeover New Orleans. Ciampa came out to you su** chants and Gargano to a huge pop. Gargano was able to overcome Ciampa and defeated him after using the knee brace to pin him. Ciampa says that he ultimately won because he was the star of the night. In the street fight, Ciampa won and Ciampa wins the NXT title from Aleister Black. In Brooklyn Ciampa wins and Johnny goes on to win the North American Title. Right before they were able to reform DIY is when Ciampa had to release the championship because he needed neck surgery.