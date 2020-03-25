NXT Live Coverage (3-25-20)

Hello and Welcome to the best day for wrestling fans, Wednesdays!

Prior to tonight's show, it has been promoted that tonight, Triple H will address Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, Roderick Strong will face off against Matt Riddle, Tyler Breeze will look to knock off Austin Theory, and we will see the matchups of Candice LeRae vs Kayden Carter, and Xia Li vs. Aliyah try to win for the top contender's ladder match. That match will no longer be on NXT Takeover: Tampa because due to COVID19 that has been canceled but on Monday Triple H announced that we will have the takeover matches over a few weeks starting on April 1st.

Starting the show will be the matchup between Austin Theory against Tyler Breeze. On commentary tonight are Raw commentators Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips. Theory brings out his cell phone and mocks Breeze. At the beginning of the match Theory trash talks Breeze and says he is the past. Both men circle each other until Breeze begins to try to slow down Theory. Dropkick by Breeze and he begins to continue to knock Theory down until a boot by Theory followed by a blockbuster. afterward, we continue to see Theory work on Breeze and continue to remind him that he is the young star. And after a dropkick Breeze rolls out of the ring and we go to commercial break. When we come back Breeze is the one on the attack until Theory catches him and throws Breeze outside of the ring into the barricade. Breeze is able to roll back into the ring and avoid a count-out and counters Theory. We see both men get two counts on the other. Theory catches Breeze at the top rope and counters but only gets a two count. We see Theory go on the attack as he continues to repeat "I'm a flash in the pan". Tyler Breeze wins with his Beauty Shot after Theory gets cocky and tries to record himself doing his finisher to Breeze.