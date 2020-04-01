NXT Live Coverage & Results 4/1/20

NXT will take place tonight from the Performance Center and will feature two huge matches. There will be a gauntlet match to determine the final competitor in the #1 contenders ladder match next week, also Keith Lee defends his North American Championship against Dijackovic and Priest. Stay tuned for live coverage as soon as the show begins!

To start the show tonight we see that it says that this was recorded at Full Sail but with no crowd. The first match will be Velveteen Dream against Bobby Fish. On commentary tonight are Tom Phillips and Sam Roberts. Perhaps this was recorded after the fact because audio is a bit strange for commentary.