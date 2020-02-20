NXT Live Results (2-19-2020)

Welcome everyone to the first show since NXT Takeover: Portland. Takeover Portland is must see and it is an early contender for pay per view of the year. There have been three matches and one segment announced prior to the show. Johnny Gargano will explain his shocking actions at NXT Takeover: Portland, Chelsea Green looks to relaunch The Robert Stone Brand against Kayden Carter, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defends against Lio Rush, and The Velveteen Dream returns to action against Roderick Strong.

Velveteen and Roderick has become a very personal fight and it will most likely be our main event tonight. In case you missed it, I advise you to look at Velveteen’s Twitter to catch all of the exchanges that happened this past week.