NXT Moved To Tuesday Night Again Next Week

Tomorrow night, NXT is running a special ‘NXT: Super Tuesday’ event due to the NHL Playoffs being broadcasted on the USA Network and that appears to be the case again for next week.

WWE’s Black & Gold brand will shift over to Tuesday (September 8th) instead of being held on the usual Wednesday night.

No word has officially been made from WWE or the USA Network at the time of this writing.

