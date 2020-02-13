NXT Narrows Viewership Gap But AEW Stays Top 10

For the first time in 2020 it appears NXT has narrowed the gap between themselves and AEW. This weeks figures came within just about 50k of eachother.

AEW 817k-0.30 10th on cable.

NXT 757k-0.24 21st on cable.

Dynamite drew an average viewership of 817,000 down 12% from 928,000 last week. Dynamite came in at No. 10 in the Top 150 original cable telecasts among the 18-49 demographic. NXT, which placed 21st in the 18-49 demo, garnered 757,000 viewers, down 2%.

AEW continues to be a top 10 show however appears to be fading from top 5 status. NXT however continues to try and regain its December 2019 momentum and climb back into the top 20 shows.

Another observation is that the total numbers amounted to roughly 1,572,000. Whichever side of the fence you are on, the numbers are still phenomenal and prove just how good the standard if wrestling has been.

With TakeOver Portland a matter of days away, can NXT potentially increase their numbers with the post TO show next week? Only time will tell.