WWE NXT News: Cruiserweight Tournament Format Revealed

It was announced last week on The Bump by General Manager William Regal that NXT would crown an interim Cruiserweight Champion. This is due to Jordan Devlin not being able to travel because of the Coronavirus. Now, the format for that tournament has been revealed.

WWE.com has confirmed the following format for the event. It will not be a traditional WWE "King of the Ring" style tournament. Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four. They will compete against each of the other three Superstars in their group.

The Superstar that has the best record in each group will advance to the finals for the championship. Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record in the event two people have the same record at the end. Superstars have not been named but are expected to be this week.