NXT News: **Major Announcement** Set For NXT Tonight

Today on WWE YouTube show "The Bump" NXT General Manager William Regal has stated he will make a major announcement tonight. It's unknown at this time what it may be concerning. The NXT title match did end with some shenanigans so it could be regarding the title. Also it's worth noting that WWE recently announced a brand invitation rule to their shows. You have to wonder if this will affect NXT in any way.

