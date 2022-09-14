NXT North American Championship changed hands on the 9.13.22 edition of NXT 2.0

Tonight in the main event of WWE NXT 2.0 saw Solo Sioka return to NXT and defeated Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Tonight was the one year anniversary show of NXT 2.0 and the WWE Universe had the power to choose Hayes’s next challenger. The people chose Wes Lee.

Lee would end up being taken out by Hayes and Trick Williams leading to the return of The Bloodline’s Solo Sioka.

Sioka has now brought more gold to The Bloodline.