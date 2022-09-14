Skip to main content
NXT North American Championship changed hands on the 9.13.22 edition of NXT 2.0

NXT North American Championship changed hands on the 9.13.22 edition of NXT 2.0

Tonight in the main event of WWE NXT 2.0 saw Solo Sioka return to NXT and defeated Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT North American Champion. 

Tonight was the one year anniversary show of NXT 2.0 and the WWE Universe had the power to choose Hayes’s next challenger. The people chose Wes Lee. 

Lee would end up being taken out by Hayes and Trick Williams leading to the return of The Bloodline’s Solo Sioka. 

Sioka has now brought more gold to The Bloodline. 

Related Articles

0FB2893A-E04E-424A-BF11-78214379D98C
WWE News

NXT North American Championship changed hands on the 9.13.22 edition of NXT 2.0

F9C13C32-F1AB-4061-97F1-617C35FA9831
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.12.22Hey

969D2B8B-9ECA-47C7-B2DF-AE20B82E20FD
WWE News

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Changed Hands on the 9.12.22 edition of Monday Night RAW

DE661DAC-925E-4745-BB44-39ED5EB6CD70
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.12.22

2F5700E1-9E34-469D-86BF-966E583D37D3
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.9.22

2FA933BF-9628-4EA8-AAC4-EEFF66837025
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: The Monster Among Men Returns to Friday Nights 9.9.22

B269D93E-8BE9-4F88-886D-D05CF73C5A11
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 NXT Worlds Collide Fallout Results and Recap

964470D7-3465-493B-A75C-4E4395221760
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Worlds Collide Fallout 9.6.22