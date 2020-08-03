NXT North American Championship Odds Tracker

NXT TakeOver: XXX is only a few weeks away, scheduled for the day prior to SummerSlam. During it, there is a big ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship. A total of five superstars will be competing for the prestigious title.

Of the five, two are already confirmed after winning qualifying matches on NXT. The betting market is open early, as 888sport is providing odds for the futures department in Pro Wrestling.

With an early betting market, two things are going to be true. First, there is value everywhere. Even the odds-on favorite proves great value for any WWE bettor eyeing this market. Second, the odds will change - and because of that we have developed our very own NXT North American Championship tracker!

Let's take a look at the current odds for who will leave NXT TakeOver: XXX with the North American Championship.

NXT North American Championship Betting Odds Tracker

⬆️ Adam Cole (+150)

⬆️ Dexter Lumis (+250)

⬇️ Bronson Reed (+400)

⬆️ Dominik Dijakovic (+450)

⬆️ Damian Priest (+550)

⬇️ Tommaso Ciampa (+550)

⬆️ Ridge Holland (+800)

⬇️ Cameron Grimes (+1400)

⬇️ Velveteen Dream (+1400)

↔️ Killian Dain (+2500)

Adam Cole shoots up the ladder as the odds-on favorite, now that Finn Balor has been eliminated (for now) from the match. Dexter Lumis won the qualifying match involving Balor, and so as a result his odds move up the betting tracker.

Bronson Reed moves down, but still finds himself in the top three as he was a week ago. Tommaso Ciampa, Cameron Grimes and Velveteen Dream saw their odds fall this week as well.

Ridge Holland makes his betting ticket debut, leaping three others that were there prior to him. Holland faces Oney Lorcan and Damian Priest in a qualifying match on NXT this week.

Priest saw his odds move up, right behind Dominik Dijakovic - who saw a huge increase. Dijakovic saw a double-digit leap in his implied percentage from a week ago, going from having the ninth-highest odds to the fourth.

Implied Probability Movement Tracker

Adam Cole (⬆️ 15%) current win probability: 40%

current win probability: 40% Dominik Dijakovic (⬆️ 12.6%) current win probability: 18.2%

current win probability: 18.2% Dexter Lumis (⬆️ 11.9%) current win probability: 28.6%

current win probability: 28.6% Ridge Holland (⬆️ 11.1%) current win probability: 11.1%

current win probability: 11.1% Damian Priest (⬆️ 7.1%) current win probability: 15.4%

current win probability: 15.4% Killian Dain (↔️ 0%) current win probability: 4.8%

current win probability: 4.8% Tommaso Ciampa (⬇️ 1.3%) current win probability: 15.4%

current win probability: 15.4% Velveteen Dream (⬇️ 1.6%) current win probability: 6.7%

current win probability: 6.7% Bronson Reed (⬇️ 5%) current win probability: 20%

current win probability: 20% Cameron Grimes (⬇️ 6.6%) current win probability: 6.7%

Both Adam Cole and Dominik Dijakovic see the largest leaps in implied win percentage. Perhaps the most interesting is Bronson Reed, who sees the second largest drop in odds, but is still a top three favorite to win.

Killian Dain has consistently seen the bottom of the betting market, and one has to wonder how much longer he will last. Aside from Cole, the greatest intrigue for any WWE bettor looking at this tracker is Dexter Lumis.

His odds to win saw a double-digit increase, and he presents the second-highest implied percentage. On the other end of the spectrum, it seems Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa are slowly but surely dropping.

Ciampa still has a somewhat high percentage to win, despite his desire to work less. Velveteen Dream might find himself off the betting ticket next. Speaking of, both Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher fell off the betting ticket this week. Balor was originally favored to win with an implied percentage of 37.5% - while Thatcher had the second-lowest implied percentage at 5.6%

NXT North American Championship Betting Tips

The obvious tip here is to wait, but then you won't see value. So let's use this opportunity to advise those who want to have a little fun and see potential value. If you want to wait a few more weeks or avoid this market all together, that's perfectly fine. To each their own when betting.

For those still with us, let's look at some good value bets to make now, and why. For starters, Dominik Dijakovic should be heavily considered right now. He fits the bill for an NXT mid-card champion, a prestigious mid-card title at that.

Without even confirming for the match his odds have cut in half, along with Damian Priest's. A week ago I thought both Dijakovic and Priest were great value bets, each with odds to win around +1000. Those odds are long gone in just seven days and so any Priest or Dijakovic believer needs to hop on these now before it's too late.

Dexter Lumis is worth a look at +250, more than Adam Cole at +150. Cole may not even compete in the match and seems busy with Imperium before the anticipated Undisputed switch of shows.

Reed is worth avoiding as I mentioned last week. His odds will continue to drop as more superstars enter, and will probably not win this match. If you fancy yourself a Reed bettor though, continue to wait and you will see greater value the closer NXT TakeOver: XXX approaches.