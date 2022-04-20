NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Set For NXT Spring Breakin’

This week on WWE NXT 2.0 it was announced that in two weeks time NXT will host NXT Spring Breakin’.

It was also announced that Cameron Grimes will defend the NXT North American Championship in a triple threat match against both Solo Sioka and Carmelo Hayes.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more matches are announced.

