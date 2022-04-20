Skip to main content
NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Set For NXT Spring Breakin’

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Set For NXT Spring Breakin’

This week on WWE NXT 2.0 it was announced that in two weeks time NXT will host NXT Spring Breakin’.

It was also announced that Cameron Grimes will defend the NXT North American Championship in a triple threat match against both Solo Sioka and Carmelo Hayes.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more matches are announced. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

4AB30058-B033-4652-99D0-2A3639637E64
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Set For NXT Spring Breakin’

F588E292-0884-4ADF-BE46-77023D7D86FC
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 4.19.22

E5FBD330-E62C-4161-A311-3CB3BDC736F5
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Boss Glow retained tag titles, Rhea turned on Liv, Theory wins US Title and Seth Rollins handpicked Kevin Owens as Cody’s opponent 4.18.22

F9FE8E85-8D82-475D-9796-C88B608F8934
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.18.22

04B6C077-11EA-4F36-B1E2-D6915CD4699A
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Ricochet defended Intercontinental Title, Drew Gulak is now an interviewer, Tag Team Unification Match announced for WrestleMania Backlash 4.15.22

099007C4-0D54-495E-8FE9-D0F7C57DE5F2
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Tag Team Championship Unification Match Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

20160D99-AA66-4168-B3A3-7C81CC708B8B
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.15.22

225244BE-223B-4BD7-A60A-224C7497DCD7
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Carmelo Hayes wants his title back, Natalya returns to NXT and Pretty Deadly wins tag team gold 4.12.22