NXT is headlined by a match that was set up last week on the show with Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream. Balor was upset with Dream calling Adam Cole the greatest NXT Champion of all time and it led to the two of them going head to head against each other in what will likely be the main event.



Also advertised for NXT tonight are two Cruiserweight Tournament matches with Kushida vs. Tony Nese and Jake Atlas taking on Drake Maverick. Maverick who was released last week is still in the tournament and will certainly be a sentimental favorite for the viewing audience. Also, El Hijo Del Fantasma will make his debut against Jack Gallagher. Finally, the Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai feud will continue in a tag match with Nox teaming with Shotzi to take on Kai and Gonzalez.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stay tuned for live coverage!

Who attacked Finn Balor?

LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS

We start the show with a video recap of all that occurred next week. We also find out that an incident happened backstage prior to the show and William Regal has removed Balor from the match tonight. We immediately move to Dream in the rin doing his best impression of Balor's entrance. Dream is interrupted by Adam Cole. Cole says Dream is trying to weasel his way into a championship match opportunity. From behind Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong attack and we see all three mean beat down the Dream. Keith Lee interrupts and takes out the Undisputed Era. Tonight we will continue the interim nXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, and we will see Johnny Gargano and Candice Rae live for the first time since Johnny's match with Tomasso Ciampa two weeks ago.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Tegan and Raquel start the match. Shotzi is tagged in and is on the attack and Dakota tags in. Shotzi attacks the arm and we see a reverse sling blade. Tegan and Shotzi continue to tag in and out. Dakota rolls out of the ring and Shotzi from the top turnbuckle takes out both Dakota and Raquel. We see that during the commercial break Raquel has helped Dakota attack Shotzi. Dakota goes for multiple covers but Shotzi kicks out. Both women tag their partners in and we see both women on the attack. Tegan does a huge uppercut and takes off from the top and is caught by Raquel. Tegan tags in Shotzi and Dakota goes on the attack against Tegan. Once in the ring, Raquel pins Shotzi after a one-arm powerbomb. Tonight's main event will consist of Dream and Keith Lee Vs UE's Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. We see Drake Maverick speak of his release and how much it means for him to still be in the tournament. Drake continues to say that he is not done and that he will go out swinging. Up next will be Drake Maverick vs Jake Atlas.

Winner: Raquel Gonzales and Dakota Kai

Drake Maverick vs Jake Atlas

We see a package on Atlas's background and commentary makes a point to talks bout how Drake needs to handle his emotions. This match starts strong and Jake shows off his flexibility. Drake rolls away and ducks and takes down Atlas. We see Drake focus on Atlas' leg. Atlas tosses Drake and Drake battles back and is caught but he is able to send Atlas out of the ring. Drake tosses Atlas back in and is caught with a backbreaker. Drake kicks out at two and is then sent into a corner. Atlas takes down Drake and tries to wear him down. Drake tries to escape and is able to send ATlas face-first into the top turnbuckle. He then sends him shoulder-first into the post. We see massive punches by Drake and while Atlas tries to battle back Drake is fully in control. Massive drop kick and he goes for the tequila sunrise but Atlas breaks free. Drake sends himself through the ropes, drags Atlas in, goes to the top and we see an elbow to the face. Atlas kicks out and we see him battle back with a kick. Atlas goes to the top but he is slowed down by Drake. Drake meets him at the top and fails to do a hurricane range and Atlas wins with a cartwheel DDT.

Winner: Jake Atlas

We see Damien Priest say all that he cares about is the NXT North American title. He mentions how Lee knows he can't beat him and we see a flashback to his first main event in NXT where Priest beat Lee. Priest can't wait to beat Lee in another main event.

Tony Knese vs Kushida

We see packages for both men and Knese says he knows for a fact, Kushida can't beat him. Both men take each other down. Knese goes for the submission but Kushida counters to his own submission attempt. Both men get chippy and we see a shot by a throat from Knese but Kushida sends him over the top rope. Knese then drags Kushida out of the ring and into the barricade. Kushida battles back and Knese once again drags Kushida out and into the barricade. Back from break, Knese is in control but Kushida quickly battles back. Kushida focuses on Knese's left arm with a series of kicks. Kushida grabs hold of the left arm with a lock but Knese counters and bridges into a suplex. Knese goes to the top rope, Kushida meets him there gets knocked off and we see Knese do a 419 and Kushida breaks at two! Kushida with a palm strike and Knese quickly counters with his own strike. Both men are on the middle rope and we see Kushida flip into the sakurama lock and he wins via submission.

Winner: Kushida

We see the NXT Tag champions and we are formally introduced to Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher being interviewed. Thatcher mentions how he prefers submission over Riddle knocking people out. Riddle says o stay tuned for next week. Up next we will see Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano.

As we come back from break, we see a voice say that doomsday is about to hit NXT. We see Johnny and Candice at their home. Candice has new hair and JOhnny says he is tired of WWE taking advantage of his kindness. Candice mentions how she has put herself second and she calls out all the women for being nowhere to be found. She says that expecting the same thing without new results is insanity. Johnny says they both will take what they want first. They will no longer keep their personal and professional lives separate. He says that it's now our way and they want to make the history as the first married couple of WWE to reign together. We then see Io in package say she can't wait for the match she is due against Charlotte Flair but she tells us all that she bow downs to no one.