NXT Results (11/21/19) Red vs. Yellow

1. Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley ended in a No Contest

2. Matt Riddle def. Ricochet

3. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA def. The Revival

4. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray def. Dakota Kai

5. Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. The Forgotten Sons

6. NXT Champion Adam Cole def. Dominik Dijakovic in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

The rest of The Undisputed ERA was quick to ringside to celebrate Cole's victory, but they were met on the ramp by SmackDown's Cesaro, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Revival. A number of Raw reinforcements also eagerly joined the fray, and an all-out brawl ensued.

While the melee continued at ringside, the biggest impact was made inside of the squared circle. Raw's Drew McIntyre hit the ring to floor a recovering Dikjakovic with a blistering Claymore Kick before ending up on the business end of a massive powerbomb courtesy of Keith Lee.

Lee, joined by Ivar of The Viking Raiders, launched themselves both to topple the mass of humanity that had been fighting at ringside, leaving only Cole in the ring — or at least that's what The Panama City Playboy thought.

Instead, he ate a superkick from none other than Seth Rollins moments later. With The Architect bracing to deliver a Stomp, Cole was seemingly bailed out by the arrival of Tommaso Ciampa — that was, until The Blackheart leveled Cole with a devastating knee.

With no one else to get in their way, Ciampa joined Rollins in the ring to trade furious blows, sending NXT off the air in the midst of bedlam four days before Survivor Series.