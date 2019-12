Welcome everyone back to Wrestling News World!

Check down below for quick results of last night’s NXT show!

-Killian Dain defeated Pete Dunne

-Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li

-The Forgotten Sons defeated Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff

-Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno

-Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes

-Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic defeated The Undisputed Era